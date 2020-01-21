Cheryl Idell Named EVP, Chief Research Officer, WarnerMedia Entertainment & Direct-To-Consumer

Rounding out its all-star executive leadership team, WarnerMedia Entertainment has named Cheryl Idell Executive Vice President, Chief Research Officer of WarnerMedia Entertainment & Direct-to-Consumer. It was announced today by Bob Greenblatt, Chairman, WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer, to whom she will report.



In this new role, Idell will be responsible for overseeing the functional areas of research across WarnerMedia Entertainment, centralizing expertise in: viewership, content, and strategic market research, insights and analytics. Her purview will also include product research and all aspects of research for the upcoming WarnerMedia Direct-To-Consumer offering, HBO Max.



In making this announcement, Greenblatt said, "As the evolution of video consumption continues to move at a rapid pace, staying at the forefront of technology, consumer trends and future capabilities is imperative for our success. Cheryl's background in technology and entertainment makes her the perfect candidate to lead our research teams and build an industry-leading research practice that will take us into the future."



Idell added, "I could not be more excited about the opportunity to work for Bob and alongside the exceptional executives and creators at WarnerMedia. It is such a thrilling time to be working in this business and WarnerMedia Entertainment has emerged as one of the biggest, boldest players through creativity and innovation. The company's best-in-class brands, networks and programs make this a truly irresistible opportunity. I can't wait to lead this incredible research team and help shape the future of audience insights and engagement through a combination of linear, streaming and direct-to-consumer data, research and analytics."



Prior to the announcement, Idell served as Head of U.S. Vertical Measurement at Snap, Inc. where she lead Snapchat's measurement strategy and the resulting execution across all U.S. advertiser clients. Idell's team was responsible for providing solutions and strategic guidance to advertisers on measurement and optimization of the online and offline impact of Snapchat advertising.



Before her stint at Snapchat, Idell led Mindshare's West Coast offices, working with clients across a diverse array of sectors including studio/entertainment, consumer packaged goods, spirits, retail and travel/hospitality. She was also the Executive Vice President of Client Solutions for Nielsen, holding leadership roles focused on driving Nielsen's revenue growth through development of media analytics and research products, solutions, strategies and practices. Prior to Nielsen, Idell held executive level positions at 20th Century Fox, IAG Research and Initiative Media.



Idell holds a bachelor's degree from Pace University's Lubin School of Business in Communication and Media Studies.





