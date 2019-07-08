Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren to Return for FAST & FURIOUS 9

Vin Diesel took to Instagram to announce that Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren will return for Universal's Fast & Furious 9.

See the post below!

Both Theron and Mirren joined the film franchise in 2017's Fate of the Furious. Theron played cyberterrorist Cipher who forced Diesel's Dom to turn coats on his street family and operate for her. Mirren played Magdalene Shaw, the mother of Deckard (Jason Statham) and Owen (Luke Evans).

They join John Cena, who is a new cast member of the film, but whose role is under wraps.

Justin Lin, who directed the sixth installment of the series, returns to direct part 9 which is currently shooting in London. The screenplay was written by Dan Casey from a story by Lin and Alfredo Botello.

Fast & Furious 9 is set to open in theaters on May 22.





