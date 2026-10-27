Channel 4 to Launch on Disney+ in UK and Ireland

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Channel 4 and The Walt Disney Company have announced a landmark agreement that will bring Channel 4 to Disney+ in the UK and Ireland from early 2027.

The agreement includes multiple Channel 4 shows being made available on-demand each year on Disney+, at the same time as their release via Channel 4. These include drama Maya featuring Bella Ramsey, comedy Stepping Up featuring Denise Welch, and reality format Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins - plus Channel 4's main TV channel and additional on-demand content.

The collaboration with Channel 4 is one of the most significant that Disney+ has agreed globally to bring high-quality, local content to customers in markets around the world. Building on their long-standing relationship, the deal will see Disney integrating Channel 4's distinctive public service programming within the premium streaming environment of Disney+, enhancing Channel 4's reach and bringing more choice to Disney+ customers.

From early 2027, Disney+ customers will be able to watch Channel 4's linear HD channel, plus hundreds of hours of its acclaimed scripted and unscripted content through its on-demand catalogue, from Big Mood and Tip Toe to 24 Hours in A&E, directly on Disney+ at no extra cost.

The on-demand offering will feature a range of Channel 4 shows available 'day and date' on Disney+ - with Disney+ customers gaining access to multiple new Channel 4 shows each year as part of their existing subscription. Channel 4 will be available via a Channel 4-branded section featuring the same navigation and user experience as the rest of Disney+.

Adam Smith, Chairman Direct-to-Consumer, Disney Entertainment, said: 'Local broadcaster partnerships are very important as we build our content libraries and serve fans around the world. Channel 4 has created shows with strong appeal to audiences in the UK and Ireland, and we're excited to bring some of those favorites to Disney+. This agreement is the latest example of our global strategy, pairing high-quality local programming and cultural relevance with a complementary audience and more personalized streaming experience on Disney+.'

Priya Dogra, Chief Executive, Channel 4, said: 'We're thrilled to be working with Disney+ to give audiences even more ways to discover and enjoy Channel 4's brilliant shows. Channel 4 is home to some of the UK and Ireland's most talked about and trusted programming, and this new service will help those shows reach viewers in new places. This exciting step shows how collaboration between broadcasters and streamers can create more choice and value for audiences.'

Further details on launch timings and content available will be confirmed in due course.

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