Catherine Accepts A Proposal In New FURIOUS Clip From Hulu

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A pivotal moment plays out in a new clip from FURIOUS shared by Hulu, titled "Catherine Says Yes," showing the character accepting a proposal. The scene is presented as a self-contained moment, giving no additional plot explanation beyond the acceptance itself, in keeping with Hulu's approach to promoting the series through short, character-driven clips.

FURIOUS follows an FBI agent tracking a female serial killer, with Catherine serving as the calculating figure at the center of that pursuit. The tension between the agent and Catherine has anchored much of the show's marketing, and cast members along with the series' creator have previously discussed that dynamic in television appearances.

Executive producer Emmy Rossum discussed training with FBI agents to prepare for her role in the series during an appearance on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK, detailing how that research informed her work both in front of the camera and behind the scenes.

The new clip follows a recent stretch of FURIOUS promotional material from Hulu, including a scene showing a character waking up to a chaotic morning after. FURIOUS is now streaming in full on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

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