ABC News Breaks Down Why Hulu's FURIOUS Is Suddenly Everywhere

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ABC News correspondent Ashan Singh explored why Hulu's crime thriller FURIOUS has become a breakout hit, examining the wave of attention the series has generated among critics and viewers on social media, during a segment on GOOD MORNING AMERICA.

The report focused on the growing conversation surrounding FURIOUS since its debut on Hulu, looking at what has propelled the show into the cultural spotlight so quickly. Singh's segment framed the series as one of the platform's most talked-about recent offerings, pointing to the volume of commentary it has drawn online as evidence of its momentum.

FURIOUS follows a federal agent who goes rogue while pursuing a serial con artist and murderer, with Emmy Rossum starring as the FBI agent leading the investigation and Lola Petticrew also featured in the cast. The series is currently streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

The GMA segment arrives after the show's Pop News desk previously gave viewers an early look at a new episode of the series. GMA Pop News Gives First Look at New FURIOUS Episode detailed that earlier preview, part of a string of promotional segments building anticipation for the thriller ahead of new episodes.

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