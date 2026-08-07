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Preparing for a role in a crime thriller took Emmy Rossum straight to the source. During an appearance on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK, Rossum discussed training with FBI agents as part of her preparation for FURIOUS, the Hulu series she also executive produces.

Rossum used the segment to walk hosts through her dual role on the project, discussing both her work in front of the camera and her responsibilities as an executive producer. She detailed how working directly with FBI agents shaped her approach to the character, giving viewers a sense of the research that went into the part.

FURIOUS centers on an FBI agent tracking a female serial killer, a premise that has driven much of the series' marketing and press coverage. The show's cast and creator have previously discussed that central cat-and-mouse dynamic in other appearances, with the series drawing attention for its tense structure and its antagonist, Catherine.

Rossum's conversation stayed focused on her own preparation and producing duties rather than a broader survey of the show. Other members of the FURIOUS cast have made their own media rounds discussing the series, including Quincy Tyler Bernstine's appearance on GOOD MORNING AMERICA to talk about her role in the crime thriller.

More on Live with Kelly and Mark Recent Articles Emmy Rossum Trained With FBI Agents to Prepare for FURIOUS Role

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