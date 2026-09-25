Cara Delevingne Releases Debut Album NOT NORMAL

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Cara Delevingne has released her debut album, NOT NORMAL, via Warner Records. The album marks Cara's first full length debut into the music world, in which she co-wrote every track on the album and co-produced alongside BJ Burton (Bon Iver, Charli xcx). Playing and writing music have been lifelong passions for Cara, and with her first album release, Cara showcases her talent by how masterfully she intertwines different sounds paired with her vulnerable lyrics.

Of today's release, Cara shares, 'This album is a diary of the last few years of my life. All of the highs, lows, mistakes and lessons are translated into this record. Making this music has been the greatest gift. I can't believe these songs are finally out in the world.'

To celebrate the album release, Cara returned to THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon earlier this week to chat about the album and make her performance debut on the show with 'Crazy, Baby.'

The new album arrives on the heels of Cara's launch into the musical world this June with her interconnected songs 'I Forgot' and 'Out of my Head,' which were released to rave reviews. Following those releases, Cara dropped a third single 'Need It,' which was co-written with her friend and musical mentor, Fiona Apple. Her latest single, 'Crazy, Baby,' was released in August alongside its music video co-directed by Cara and Bradley J. Calder, starring Samara Weaving alongside Cara in a passionate romance in their beautiful home — but as the video unravels, it's clear this love story isn't what it seems.

This summer, Cara kicked off her headline tour with shows across Europe, the U.K., and the U.S., including a special festival play at Primavera Sound in Barcelona before wrapping with sold out shows in both LA and Brooklyn. Her festival run will continue today with a special show at All Things Go NYC.

Not Normal Track List

1. Lights Up

2. I Forgot

3. Out of my Head

4. Not Normal

5. Need It

6. Overture

7. The Mask

8. Looking for You

9. Tip of my Tongue

10. What Love is Like

11. Crazy, Baby

12. Slow Down

Photo Credit: Blair Brown



Photo Credit: Blair Brown

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