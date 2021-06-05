CRUELLA Sequel in the Works From Disney

A sequel to the recently-released film Cruella is already in the works, with director Craig Gillespie and writer Tony McNamara expected to return, Deadline reports.

"We are very pleased with Cruella's box office success, in conjunction with its strong Disney+ Premier Access performance to date," said a spokesperson for Disney. "The film has been incredibly well received by audiences around the world, with a 97% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes in addition to A's in every demographic from CinemaScore on opening weekend, ranking it among the most popular of our live-action reimaginings. We look forward to a long run as audiences continue to enjoy this fantastic film."

Over Memorial Day weekend, Cruella brought in $26.5 million at the North American box office.

Academy Award® winner Emma Stone ("La La Land") stars in Disney's "Cruella," an all-new live action feature film about the rebellious early days of one of cinemas most notorious - and notoriously fashionable - villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. "Cruella," which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella's flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar® winner Emma Thompson ("Howards End," "Sense and Sensibility"). But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella.