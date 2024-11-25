CONCLAVE Releases on Digital Tomorrow; Blu-ray Coming in December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After astounding audiences across the nation on its theatrical run, Focus Feature’s CONCLAVE will debut exclusively on digital platforms to own or rent tomorrow, November 26, 2024, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Hailed by critics as “a must-see” (USA Today) that's “packed with unexpected twists” (Entertainment Weekly), the captivating thriller will be available on Blu-ray™ and DVD on December 17, 2024 as well as on 4K UHD on February 11, 2025. Own CONCLAVE with never-before-seen extras including interviews with the extraordinary cast and filmmakers, only when you purchase from participating retailers nationwide including Apple TV, Fandango at Home (formerly Vudu), Comcast Xfinity, Cox, Google/YouTube, Microsoft Movies & TV, and Movies Anywhere.



Based on the critically acclaimed, best-selling book of the same name, CONCLAVE follows one of the world’s most secretive and ancient events – selecting the new pope. Cardinal Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes) is tasked with running this covert process after the unexpected death of the beloved Pope. Once the Catholic Church’s most powerful leaders have gathered from around the world and are locked together in the Vatican halls, Lawrence uncovers a trail of deep secrets left in the dead Pope’s wake, secrets which could shake the foundations of the Church.



From the brilliant mind of Edward Berger, director of the 2023 Academy Award® winner for Best International Feature Film All Quiet on the Western Front, CONCLAVE features outstanding performances from an incredible cast including Academy Award® nominees Ralph Fiennes (The Menu, No Time to Die), Stanley Tucci (Spotlight, The Hunger Games), John Lithgow (Cabrini, Killers of the Flower Moon), and Golden Globe® nominee Isabella Rossellini (Julia, Joy).

EXCLUSIVE BONUS FEATURES WHEN YOU BUY AT PARTICIPATING RETAILERS:

SEQUESTERED: INSIDE CONCLAVE – Enter the mysterious world of CONCLAVE with the cast and filmmakers for a behind-the-scenes look at what it took to raise the curtain on one of the most secretive and secluded processes in the world.

FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH DIRECTOR EDWARD BERGER – Commentary with director Edward Berger

