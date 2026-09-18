COCO Returns to El Capitan Theatre with Live Performance and Fiesta Events

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Disney and Pixar's Coco makes its return to the El Capitan Theatre. The Fiesta of Lights, featuring music from the movie, will be presented before each screening, and the Mariachi Divas and Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles will perform live on stage as audiences enter the theatre. Tickets are now on sale.

The fan event screening will take place at 7:00pm on Friday, October 2 with 2 different ticket packages.

Fiesta Pack $75 includes Reserved Ticket, Priority Entry, Lantern Sipper with Fountain Drink, Popcorn and Event Credential

General Ticket $35 includes Reserved ticket, Popcorn, Fountain Drink and Event Credential

A special Familia Pack is available for $64 and includes 4 tickets.

A Spanish Dubbed screening will be available on Sunday October 4th at 4pm.

Daily showtimes for 'Coco' October 2 through October 8 are 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm, and 7:00pm. Tickets are $20 for all ages.

Tickets are on sale now at www.elcapitantheatre.com and Fandango or by calling 1-800 Disney-6 (347-6396). All seats are reserved.

About Disney and Pixar's 'Coco'

In Disney/Pixar's COCO, a vibrant tale of family, fun and adventure, aspiring young musician named Miguel (voice of newcomer Anthony Gonzalez) embarks on an extraordinary journey to the magical land of his ancestors. There, the charming trickster Hector (voice of Gael Garcia Bernal) becomes an unexpected friend who helps Miguel uncover the mysteries behind his family's stories and traditions.

About The El Capitan Theatre

The El Capitan Theatre is an exclusive first-run movie theatre equipped with state-of-the-art technology, operated by The Walt Disney Studios. Known as Disney's Home on Hollywood Boulevard, the theatre also hosts live stage shows, world premieres, special events and screenings of classic Disney films. In 2014, the City of Los Angeles declared the theatre a Historical Monument after its restoration showcasing the original lavish architecture. For more information, visit ElCapitanTheatre.com.

Photo Credit: © 2026 Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved



Photo Credit: © 2026 Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved

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