CLUB KID Trailer to Debut Following Cannes Premiere

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Following its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, the first official trailer for Jordan Firstman's directorial debut CLUB KID has been released.

The film stars Jordan Firstman, Reggie Absolom, and Diego Calva, and is set for release in theaters this November.

The film follows a hard-partying New York City club promoter whose whirlwind lifestyle is upended by the arrival of the 10-year-old son he never knew he had.

Starring

Jordan Firstman, Reggie Absolom, Diego Calva, Cara Delevingne, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Colleen Camp, Vicki Pepperdine, Nigil Whyte, Eldar Isgandarov, Saturn Risin9, Miss Benny, Alaska Riley

Written and Directed By

Jordan Firstman

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