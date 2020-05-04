CBS to Broadcast THE GREATEST #STAYATHOME VIDEOS

THE GREATEST #STAYATHOME VIDEOS (previously announced as "#HOMEVIDEOS: A Global Phenomenon"), a new one-hour special featuring viral home video moments created while social distancing and sheltering in place, will be broadcast Friday, May 15 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, star and executive producer of CBS' hit comedy THE NEIGHBORHOOD, the special will feature the full Spectrum of the best videos made during our country's collective experience together - from the humorous and the heartwarming to the most inspirational. The special will involve minimal crews practicing social distancing and will be produced with extensive safety precautions in place.

Cedric the Entertainer will guide viewers through video moments from our communal quarantine, providing an entertaining and uplifting snapshot of our world at an unprecedented time. As previously announced, for each video selected as part of the show, CBS will give a monetary donation toward a qualifying charity of the participants' choice.

THE GREATEST #STAYATHOME VIDEOS is produced by JUMA Entertainment and A Bird And A Bear Entertainment. Executive producers for JUMA Entertainment are Robert Horowitz and Lewis Fenton; executive producers for A Bird And A Bear Entertainment are Cedric the Entertainer and Eric Rhône.





Related Articles View More TV Stories