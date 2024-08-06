CBS to Air AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS 50TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



CBS and Dick Clark Productions (DCP) have announced that the American Music Awards (AMAs) are set to commemorate half a century of iconic moments, unforgettable performances, and rich pop culture history with a two-hour broadcast, AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS 50TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL, on Sunday, October 6, 2024, airing concurrently on both coasts, at 8:00-10:00 PM, ET/5:00-7:00 PM PT on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs)*.

AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS 50TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL will serve as a tribute to the past 50 years and feature dazzling new performances, heartfelt artist interviews, legendary special guests, and exclusive never-before-seen footage from DCP’s extensive archives, highlighting iconic moments that have defined the awards show and shaped pop culture.

The program will feature themed highlights from AMAs’ expansive show archives, each culminating with an original performance or artist interview. Segments will look back on the evolution of specific artists and genres at the AMAs, as well as award and performance milestones. The performances, created just for AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS 50TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL, will include collaborations, debuts from today’s hottest stars and appearances from AMAs legends. Performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Additionally, the American Music Awards, the world’s largest fan-voted award show, is pleased to announce its return in May 2025.

Created by legendary producer and visionary Dick Clark and first awarded in 1974, the AMAs celebrate the year’s top achievements in music determined by the fans, for the fans. AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS 50TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL is produced by Dick Clark Productions.

*Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers will have access to stream the show live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live but will have access to on-demand the day after the special airs.

About Dick Clark Productions

Dick Clark Productions (DCP) is the world's largest producer and proprietor of televised live event entertainment programming including the "Academy of Country Music Awards," "American Music Awards," "Billboard Music Awards," "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest," “Golden Globe Awards,” “So You Think You Can Dance,” from 19 Entertainment and DCP, and “Streamy Awards.” Dick Clark Productions owns one of the world's most extensive and unique entertainment archive libraries with more than 60 years of award-winning shows, historic specials, performances, and legendary programming. Dick Clark Productions is owned by Penske Media Corporation, in a subsidiary joint venture between Penske Media and Eldridge. For more information, please visit DickClark.com.

Comments