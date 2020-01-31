CBS & Sony Renew THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS Through 2024

THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS, the most-watched and highest-rated daytime drama for the last 31+ years, has been renewed for four more years, through the 2023-2024 broadcast season, it was announced today by CBS and Sony Pictures Television.

"Having the #1 show for any length of time in any daypart is a tremendous accomplishment," said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. "But THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS has been daytime's top drama for over three decades. The last time any other show was on top, Ronald Reagan was president, and the Berlin Wall was still standing. It's a remarkable achievement and a testament to the extraordinary cast, gifted writers, talented producers and supremely passionate fans, as well as our tremendous partnership with Sony Pictures Television."

"We are thrilled to continue the legacy of THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS at CBS, as this renewal will take us to our 50th anniversary in 2023, and beyond," added Steve Kent, Senior Executive Vice President, Programming, Sony Pictures Television. "The iconic characters created by William J. Bell and Lee Philip Bell 47 years ago continue to captivate audiences in the U.S. and across the globe, and we look forward to building on the dynamic storylines featuring these beloved characters."

THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS has been a mainstay of CBS Daytime for over 47 years. Currently, THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS leads all other daytime dramas in viewers (4.11 million), women 25-54 (1.0) and women 18-49 (0.6). (Source: Nielsen live plus 7-day ratings through Jan. 10, 2020)

In the last year, there have been many notable anniversaries on THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS. Among them, Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki Newman) celebrated 40 years on the show; Peter Bergman (Jack Abbott) celebrated 30 years; Joshua Morrow (Nicholas Newman) and Sharon Case (Sharon Newman) celebrated 25 years; and Bryton James (Devon Hamilton) celebrated 15 years. Next month, Eric Braeden (Victor Newman) will also celebrate his 40th anniversary.

THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS stars Marla Adams, Lauralee Bell, Peter Bergman, Donny Boaz, Eric Braeden, Tracey Bregman, Sasha Calle, Sharon Case, Doug Davidson, Sean Dominic, Melissa Claire Egan, Cait Fairbanks, Camryn Grimes, Mark Grossman, Amelia Heinle, Elizabeth Hendrickson, Bryton James, Tyler Johnson, Christel Khalil, Hunter King, Christian J. Le Blanc, Kate Linder, Beth Maitland, Michael Mealor, Mishael Morgan, Joshua Morrow, Melissa Ordway, Greg Rikaart, Brytni Sarpy, Melody Thomas Scott, Michelle Stafford, Jason Thompson, Jordi Vilasuso and Jess Walton.

The series is broadcast weekdays (12:30-1:30 PM, ET/11:30 AM-12:30 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network and is produced by Bell Dramatic Serial Company in association with Sony Pictures Television. Anthony Morina is the show's executive producer. The co-executive producer and head writer is Josh Griffith.





Related Articles View More TV Stories