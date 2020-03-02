CBS News Announces Extensive, Multiplatform Coverage for Super Tuesday

CBS News will provide extensive coverage of the Super Tuesday contests tomorrow, March 3 across all broadcasts and platforms, including three hours of original reporting and up-to-the-minute analysis in primetime on the CBS Television Network. CBSN, CBS News' 24/7 streaming news service, will provide live, comprehensive coverage all day, including the latest results as voters cast their ballots.

CBS EVENING NEWS anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell will lead the Network's primetime coverage from Washington, D.C., tomorrow from 8:00-11:00 PM, ET. CBS News will also deliver special election updates for the West Coast from 8:00-9:00 PM, PT. In addition, any key projections will be handled as CBS NEWS SPECIAL Reports during regular programming after 11:00 PM, ET.

O'Donnell will be joined in the studio by FACE THE NATION moderator and senior foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan; chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett; political correspondent Ed O'Keefe; senior political analyst John Dickerson; and CBS News contributor Maria Elena Salinas. Elections and Surveys Director Anthony Salvanto will offer real-time analysis and results from the CBS News Decision Desk in New York. CBS News political contributors Robby Mook, Reince Priebus, Jamal Simmons and Terry Sullivan will also join the coverage.

Real-time data meets CBS News' distinctive election reporting on Super Tuesday as coverage and analysis originate from its new cutting-edge studio in Washington. The innovative technology will help guide viewers through exit poll results and voter maps, underscoring the studio's new data visualization capabilities.

The Network's coverage will extend beyond Washington and feature CBS News journalists deployed across the country with on-the-ground reporting from Jamie Yuccas in California with the Joe Biden campaign; Nikole Killion in Florida with the Mike Bloomberg campaign; Jericka Duncan in Minnesota with the Amy Klobuchar campaign; Nancy Cordes in Vermont with the Bernie Sanders campaign; and Manuel Bojorquez in Michigan with the Elizabeth Warren campaign. Additionally, CBS News will feature reporting from key states with Dean Reynolds in Michigan and Omar Villafranca in Texas.

CBS News' Super Tuesday coverage will also include:

· CBS THIS MORNING (7:00-9:00 PM, ET) co-hosts Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil and Anthony Mason will interview newsmakers tomorrow, including CBS News political contributor Jamal Simmons and former senior advisor to President Obama Valerie Jarrett. Additionally, a team of CBS News correspondents will help provide the latest headlines surrounding Super Tuesday.

· The CBS EVENING NEWS WITH NORAH O'DONNELL (6:30-7:00 PM, ET) will provide full coverage of the Super Tuesday contests and will feature original reporting from CBS News correspondents across the country.

· CBSN, CBS News' free 24/7 streaming news service, will deliver comprehensive coverage on Super Tuesday, including a special edition of the daily politics show "Red & Blue" at 5:00 PM, ET, anchored by Elaine Quijano in New York, with CBSN contributors Joel Payne, Leslie Sanchez and Molly Hooper, CBSN reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns, as well as additional reporters and guests.

· On CBS News Radio, Bill Rehkopf, Leonard Steinhorn, Steven Portnoy, Steve Dorsey, Steve Futterman, Jim Krasula, Peter King and Wendy Gillette will provide coverage from key states. CBS News Radio will also provide stations with short-form special reports throughout the night and will stream its coverage online, on mobile apps and on smart speakers. Download the CBS News Radio App for iOS and Android or ask any Alexa-enabled device to play CBS News Radio.

· CBS Newspath, CBS News' newsgathering organization providing news and information to 200+ affiliates nationwide and to broadcasters around the world, will feature extensive coverage and digital content on Super Tuesday. Danya Bacchus will report from North Hollywood, Calif., and Skyler Henry and Natalie Brand will report from Alexandria, Va.

Follow CBS News on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, and listen to podcasts at CBS Audio. Find the CBS News Press Office on Twitter for the latest news and updates about CBS News.





