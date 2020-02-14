CBS Announces Premiere Date for LOVE ISLAND Season Two

CBS delivered a Valentine's Day message today, announcing the second season of LOVE ISLAND will kick off with a two-hour premiere Thursday, May 21 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Following the premiere, one-hour episodes will air six nights per week (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT), including five originals plus a new weekly recap show on Saturdays.

Host Arielle Vandenberg and narrator Matthew Hoffman will return with an all-new cast of Islanders for the U.S. version of the international reality sensation. The series is produced by ITV Entertainment, an ITV America company.

Casting is now open for singles across America looking for their own sizzling summer love - visit https://www.cbs.com/casting/ for details. For information on the open casting call in Minneapolis, Minn. (Feb. 15) visit www.wcco.com/loveisland and Orlando, Fl. (March 4) visit https://www.clickorlando.com/features/2020/02/10/news-6-holds-love-island-casting-call-in-orlando/.

ICYMI or want to relive the fun, flirting and flings, the entire first season of LOVE ISLAND is available to stream for free on CBS.com and the CBS mobile app, and is also available across all other connected device platforms via the CBS ALL ACCESS subscription service. In addition, the full season is now available on-demand across traditional and virtual MVPD partners.

LOVE ISLAND features a group of single "Islanders" who come together in a stunning tropical villa, ready to embark on a summer of love, friendships and, ultimately, relationships. Every few days the Islanders must couple-up - those who fail to find a partner to couple up with risk being dumped from the island. Islanders are on the lookout for romance, but the road to love doesn't always run smoothly. Challenges abound with new Islander arrivals and dramatic twists as friendships and relationships form. In addition to choosing their partners wisely, Islanders must also win the hearts of viewers who have the opportunity to shape events on screen and ultimately crown one lucky couple the winner, who will then have the chance to walk away with both love and the cash prize.

LOVE ISLAND expanded CBS' 2019 summer audience, reaching a much younger and more female demographic. At the same time, the series made a big digital impact as the Network's most streamed new show on CBS ALL ACCESS and CBS.com in over a year, and as a continually trending social media topic following each night's broadcast.

LOVE ISLAND is produced by ITV Entertainment, an ITV America company. David George, Adam Sher, David Eilenberg, Simon Thomas, Ben Thursby-Palmer, Jessica Castro, Richard Foster and Chet Fenster are executive producers. The series is based on a format owned by ITV Studios and Motion Content Group, and distributed by ITV Studios Global Entertainment.





