CBS Announces New One-Hour Special ESSENTIAL HEROES: A MOMENTO LATINO EVENT

CBS announced today a new one-hour entertainment special, ESSENTIAL HEROES: A MOMENTO LATINO EVENT, a celebration of Latinx culture in America, produced and hosted by Eva Longoria, along with co-hosts Gloria Estefan and Ricky Martin, to be broadcast Monday, Oct. 26 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. It will also be available to stream live and on demand on CBS All Access. Produced by Funny Or Die, in partnership with Momento Latino, UnbeliEVAble Entertainment and Global Philanthropy, the special will honor the contributions of the Latinx community to the United States and their importance to its future.

ESSENTIAL HEROES: A MOMENTO LATINO EVENT will celebrate America's diversity with a focus on Latinx culture, bringing joy, awareness and aid to the Latinx community that has been deeply impacted by and played an essential role in fighting COVID-19. Through musical performances, comedy pieces, docu-shorts and star-studded appearances, the special will explore the Latinx experience as told by Latinx voices. Performers and participants will be announced closer to air.

"When COVID-19 hit the United States, people were quick to applaud our essential workers, many of whom are Latinos, for helping to keep food on our tables, delivering our packages and working in our healthcare system," said Eva Longoria. "The Latinx community has been the backbone of this country for hundreds of years, not just the last seven months, and it's time that we not only know our own worth, but are also recognized, appreciated and celebrated accordingly for our contributions, pandemic or not."

"We created Momento Latino because we understand the challenges that Latinos in America face every day, and we knew we had to bring together a national infrastructure of opportunity to move the community forward into the future," said Henry R. Muñoz III, founder of Momento Latino. "We've brought together more than 130 organizations, nonprofits, artists, activists and community leaders so far, and through this special we can share with the nation the inspiring stories of how Latinos served as the backbone of this country's essential workforce throughout the pandemic despite being among the hardest hit by the disease and the economic fallout."

ESSENTIAL HEROES: A MOMENTO LATINO EVENT is created by Henry R. Muñoz III. The special is produced by Funny Or Die, Momento Latino, UnbeliEVAble Entertainment and Global Philanthropy. Executive producers are Henry Muñoz for Momento Latino; Eva Longoria and Ben Spector for UnbeliEVAble Entertainment; Maggie Neilson for Global Philanthropy; and Mike Farah, Joe Farrell, Jim Ziegler, Moira Noriega, Gloria Medel Solomons and R.A. Clark for Funny Or Die. The special is directed by Ron de Moraes.

