CATHOLIC GUILT to Play Soho Playhouse

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Edinburgh Fringe star Kelly McCaughan brings her critically-acclaimed CATHOLIC GUILT back to Soho Playhouse as part of this year's New York Comedy Festival, running from October 29-November 13. Barrelling straight out of the celebrated Edinburgh Fringe alt-clown scene, McCaughan has starred in Natalie Palamides' LADY MAGIC and is a collaborator, alongside Viggo Venn and Zach Zucker, in the Edinburgh/Netflix sensation STAMPTOWN. CATHOLIC GUILT boasts multiple sold-out runs and award nominations at the Edinburgh Fringe and an extended Soho Playhouse Off-Broadway run as part of the International Fringe Encore Series in 2024.

CATHOLIC GUILT is presented as a deranged and fractured church service that follows McCaughan as she revisits and re-shapes the absurd experiences that formed her understanding of just about everything. The show asks/warns, 'does daddy Jesus's naked body on the cross make you wet? This show will. Seriously, there's water.' She unpacks losing her virginity in the most holy way, abortion, a bowling experience that sent her straight to hell and much more.

McCaughan, who went to Catholic school from pre-school through twelfth grade, said, 'the show is my attempt to undo shame and guilt for the audience and myself as it relates to religion, but it bleeds into other more universal themes about death, sexuality, and existence. You've never seen a show about religion like this before.'

Blending the practices of stand-up, clown, bouffon, and character work, McCaughan transforms the room into a high-wire act that is equal parts intimate, grotesque and tender. The show centers on exposing the most relatable aspects of shame in an attempt to conjure communal release. McCaughan's physical comedy and fearless character work create a world where audience members do not simply watch a story unfold; they are pulled into the service, implicated in its rituals, and invited to confront their own shame and guilt.

CATHOLIC GUILT sold out two runs at Edinburgh Fringe, where it received Best Newcomer and Best Show nominations from the ISH Edinburgh Comedy Awards and won the 2024 International Fringe Encore Series. The show has run at Soho Playhouse (NYC), Caveat (NYC), Union Hall (NYC), The Elysian Theater (LA), The Rockwell (Boston), Fringearts (Philly), Theatre Exile (Philly), and Benson Theater (Omaha) and now returns to Soho Playhouse for its biggest Off-Broadway run yet.

Tickets are available at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35583/production/1216114.

About Kelly McCaughan

Kelly McCaughan is an actor, writer, comedian and solo performer whose work blends clown, character, and theater. Kelly started her career performing in professional theater and later branched out to create her own work where she performed in national and international comedy festivals. Other notable stage credits include work with Spiegelworld, Arden Theater Company, and an appearance as part of Ars Nova's ANT fest.

McCaughan holds a BA in theater and has an extensive background in comedy and devised physical theater. She studied clown with the world renowned Aitor Basauri, Bouffon with the critically acclaimed Eric Davis, and Improv at Upright Citizens Brigade.

McCaughan's screen credits include HBO's Crashing and Apple TV+'s Servant. She played the lead in Natalie Palamides' comedy LADY MAGIC, and her newest solo work, Martha's Umbra, premiered with a sold-out headlining performance at The Elysian's 2026 Spaghetti Festival in Los Angeles.

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