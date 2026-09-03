Catholic Guilt to Return to Soho Playhouse for New York Comedy Festival

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Kelly McCaughan is set to bring her show CATHOLIC GUILT back to SoHo Playhouse in New York City from October 29 through November 13 as part of the 2026 New York Comedy Festival.

McCaughan comes to the Soho Playhouse from the alt-clown comedic-theater scene, having starred in Natalie Palamides' Fringe hit LADY MAGIC and appeared as part of the Fringe/Netflix sensation STAMPTOWN.

Barrelling out of the celebrated Edinburgh Fringe alt-clown scene, McCaughan has starred in Natalie Palamides' LADY MAGIC and is a collaborator, alongside Viggo Venn and Zach Zucker, in the Edinburgh/Netflix sensation STAMPTOWN. CATHOLIC GUILT boasts multiple sold-out runs and award nominations at the Edinburgh Fringe and an extended Soho Playhouse Off-Broadway run as part of the International Fringe Encore Series in 2024.

CATHOLIC GUILT is presented as a deranged and fractured church service that follows McCaughan as she revisits and re-shapes the absurd experiences that formed her understanding of just about everything. The show asks/warns, 'does daddy Jesus's naked body on the cross make you wet? This show will. Seriously, there's water.' She unpacks losing her virginity in the most holy way, abortion, a bowling experience that sent her straight to hell and much more.

McCaughan, who went to Catholic school from pre-school through twelfth grade, said, 'the show is my attempt to undo shame and guilt for the audience and myself as it relates to religion, but it bleeds into other more universal themes about death, sexuality, and existence. You've never seen a show about religion like this before.'

Blending the practices of stand-up, clown, bouffon, and character work, McCaughan transforms the room into a high-wire act that is equal parts intimate, grotesque and tender. The show centers on exposing the most relatable aspects of shame in an attempt to conjure communal release. McCaughan's physical comedy and fearless character work create a world where audience members do not simply watch a story unfold; they are pulled into the service, implicated in its rituals, and invited to confront their own shame and guilt.

CATHOLIC GUILT sold out two runs at Edinburgh Fringe, where it received Best Newcomer and Best Show nominations from the ISH Edinburgh Comedy Awards and won the 2024 International Fringe Encore Series. The show has run at Soho Playhouse (NYC), Caveat (NYC), Union Hall (NYC), The Elysian Theater (LA), The Rockwell (Boston), Fringearts (Philly), Theatre Exile (Philly), and Benson Theater (Omaha) and now returns to Soho Playhouse for its biggest Off-Broadway run yet.

Event Details

WHERE: SoHo Playhouse: 15 Vandam St, New York, NY 10013

Thurs, Oct 29: 9pm ET

Fri, Oct 30: 9pm ET

Sun, Nov 1: 5pm ET

Wed, Nov 4: 7pm ET

Thurs, Nov 5: 9pm ET

Fri, Nov 6: 9pm ET

Sat, Nov 7: 9pm ET

Wed, Nov 11: 7pm ET

Thurs, Nov 12: 9pm ET

Fri, Nov 13: 9pm ET

Tickets: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35583/production/1216114

About Kelly McCaughan

Kelly McCaughan is an actor, writer, comedian and solo performer whose work blends clown, character, and theater. Kelly started her career performing in professional theater and later branched out to create her own work where she performed in national and international comedy festivals. Other notable stage credits include work with Spiegelworld, Arden Theater Company, and an appearance as part of Ars Nova's ANT fest.

McCaughan holds a BA in theater and has an extensive background in comedy and devised physical theater. She studied clown with the world renowned Aitor Basauri, Bouffon with the critically acclaimed Eric Davis, and Improv at Upright Citizens Brigade.

McCaughan's screen credits include HBO's CRASHING and Apple TV+'s SERVANT. She played the lead in Natalie Palamides' comedy LADY MAGIC, and her newest solo work, MARTHA'S UMBRA, premiered with a sold-out headlining performance at The Elysian's 2026 Spaghetti Festival in Los Angeles.

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...