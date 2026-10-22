CARRIE Renewed for Season Two at Prime Video

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Prime Video announced that it has renewed its hit series Carrie for a second season, following what the streamer called the show's 'impressive debut.' From acclaimed showrunner Mike Flanagan, the series features breakout performances from Summer H. Howell as Carrie White and Samantha Sloyan as Margaret White. Carrie debuted on October 7, 2026, and the streamer says it hit number 1 on Prime Video in over 105 countries worldwide out of the gate.

From showrunner Mike Flanagan, the reimagining of Stephen King's seminal story brings new depth and complexity to its iconic characters, exploring the forces that shape Carrie White (Summer H. Howell) as she navigates the cruelty and pressures of the modern world. But Carrie's story doesn't stop at Prom — according to the announcement, much remains in store from Flanagan and King, including new revelations, major character arcs, and plenty of shocking twists. All eight episodes of Carrie Season One are now available exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

'Carrie is connecting with both longtime Stephen King fans and a new generation altogether — including young adults and international audiences, with particular strength among female viewers,' said Peter Friedlander, Head of Global Television, Amazon MGM Studios. 'It speaks to the enduring power of this story and signals that Mike Flanagan's reimagining of the iconic IP has real breadth. We're excited by where he and Stephen plan to take the story.'

'For 50 years, audiences have known and gravitated to Carrie White's story. From the beginning, we imagined a story that goes far beyond the prom, and I'm incredibly grateful for Stephen's trust and support in exploring what comes next,' said showrunner Mike Flanagan.

'I can't wait for audiences to get to see what's down the road for Carrie White. Mike Flanagan and I are excited about what comes next. It's bound to be thrilling,' said executive producer Stephen King.

About Carrie Season 1

Based on Stephen King's iconic debut novel, Carrie is a bold, timely, and surprising reimagining of the classic coming-of-age story, adapted as a television series for the first time by showrunner Mike Flanagan. The series follows misfit high-schooler Carrie White (Summer H. Howell) who has spent her life hidden away inside the walls of her home with her fiercely protective mother, Margaret (Samantha Sloyan). After her father's sudden, untimely death thrusts her into the unforgiving ecosystem of public high school, Carrie is forced to navigate a viral bullying scandal that tears through her community, the relentless pressure and casual cruelty of the social-media age, and the awakening of mysterious telekinetic powers that rise alongside her adolescence.

Carrie stars Summer H. Howell in the titular role, cast following an extensive search that saw nearly 1,500 actors read. The ensemble's series regulars include Samantha Sloyan (The Pitt) as Margaret White, Siena Agudong (Resident Evil) as Sue Snell, Alison Thornton (Fire Country) as Chris Hargensen, Joel Oulette (My Life with the Walter Boys) as Tommy Ross, Josie Totah (The Buccaneers) as Tina, Arthur Conti (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice) as Billy, Thalia Dudek (The Running Man) as Emaline, Amber Midthunder (Prey) as Miss Desjardin, and Matthew Lillard (Man of Tomorrow) as Principal Grayle.

Carrie's ensemble also brings together longtime Flanagan collaborators and newcomers to his creative circle, with recurring guest stars including Kate Siegel (The Haunting of Hill House), Michael Trucco (Fire Country), Crystal Balint (The Fall of the House of Usher), Rahul Kohli (We Were Liars), Tim Bagley (The Comeback), and Heather Graham (The White Lotus).

Carrie is written and executive produced by showrunner Mike Flanagan (Midnight Mass, The Haunting of Hill House), with Stephen King also serving as executive producer; both will again be at the helm of the forthcoming second season. Flanagan directed Episodes 101, 102, 107 and 108, while Episodes 103, 104, 105 and 106 are directed by Kate Siegel (V/H/S/Beyond), Axelle Carolyn (Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen), Kyra Sedgwick (Family Movie) and Hiromi Kamata (Shogun), respectively. The series is an Amazon MGM Studios production.

Stephen King's debut novel Carrie was published in 1974, launching a career in which his books have sold more than 350 million copies worldwide. The novel spent 14 weeks on The New York Times Best Seller list and has been translated into more than 35 languages. Brian De Palma's 1976 film adaptation, an Academy Award–nominated feature, cemented the story's cultural impact; this year (November 3, 2026) marks the film's 50th anniversary.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 9 Days 11 Hrs 26 Min 19 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone