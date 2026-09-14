CARLY Debuts K-Pop Single 'Hiccups' In New ADULTS Scene, Leaving SAMIR Speechless

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





A surprise musical debut is at the center of a new scene FX has shared from Adults, in which Carly, played by Rachel Marsh, springs her K-pop single "Hiccups (Body Go Crazy)" on the rest of the house. The reveal catches her housemate Samir, played by Malik Elassal, off guard, leaving him scrambling to come up with a supportive response as Carly's performance unfolds in front of everyone.

The clip is drawn from season one, episode six of the FX comedy, which follows a group of twenty-something roommates in New York, Samir, Billie, Paul Baker, Issa and Anton, as they navigate shared meals, anxieties and, according to the show's own description, occasionally toothbrushes. Over the course of an eight-episode first season, the housemates take on what the series calls capital-R Responsibility, with varying degrees of success, a dynamic that plays out in moments like Carly's unannounced musical moment.

Season two of Adults is now streaming on Hulu, continuing the housemates' ongoing misadventures beyond the events of this scene. Other recent clips from the series have shown the group's chemistry played for comedy in different settings, including Anton's attempt to prove himself "spermworthy" as a sperm donor during a dinner that goes off the rails.

The K-pop debut scene adds to a growing library of clips FX has released highlighting individual housemates' schemes and mishaps, with Carly's moment standing out as a rare instance of a character stepping into the spotlight while her roommates react in real time.

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...