ANTON Fakes A Marathon Run To Impress Coworkers In New ADULTS Clip

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FX has shared a new scene from its ensemble comedy Adults in which Anton, played by Owen Thiele, enlists his housemates to help him fake having run a marathon in order to impress his coworkers. In the clip, Issa (Amita Rao), Billie (Lucy Freyer), and Samir (Malik Elassal) all pitch in to sell the ruse, playing along with Anton's scheme as it unfolds.

The scene is drawn from the show's ensemble format, which follows a group of twenty-somethings in New York navigating adulthood while living together. According to the show's description, Samir, Billie, Paul Baker, Issa, and Anton share meals, anxieties, and occasionally toothbrushes as they attempt to tackle capital-R Responsibility over the course of the eight-episode season, with varying degrees of success.

Season one of Adults is now streaming on Hulu, and season two is set to premiere August 27 on FXX and Hulu. FX also released a prequel episode for the series, giving viewers additional backstory on the housemates ahead of the new episodes.

The marathon scheme clip offers a glimpse of the show's comedic style, leaning on the group's willingness to enable one another's bad decisions for the sake of loyalty and laughs. As Adults heads into its second season, the housemates' entangled lives and elaborate cover stories appear set to remain central to the series' humor.

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