Brandi Carlile Recalls Dolly Parton Praying With Her the Moment They First Met

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Brandi Carlile appeared on TODAY to share memories of Dolly Parton, describing the first time she met the country music legend exactly ten years ago at one of Parton's concerts. Carlile recounted a moment she says altered the course of her life, telling TODAY, "She took my face in her hands and prayed with me, and it was like, transformative."

Carlile, a singer-songwriter who has spoken publicly about her close friendship with Parton, used the appearance to reflect on Parton's life and legacy following her death. She described the encounter a decade ago as the beginning of a relationship that stayed with her.

During the segment, Carlile walked through her recollection of that first meeting in detail, framing it as a defining experience rather than a passing celebrity encounter. The prayer, as she described it, carried a weight that extended beyond the moment itself.

Carlile's tribute joins a wave of recent remembrances of Parton across television, including a segment in which Miley Cyrus recalled her final conversation with Parton on the same program.

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