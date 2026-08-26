Netflix Sets Fall Movie Lineup Including Ben Affleck's ANIMALS

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Netflix has detailed its lineup of new movies arriving on the streaming service this fall, including Ben Affleck's upcoming thriller ANIMALS.

According to Netflix, the fall slate also includes Peter Berg's World War II-set The Mosquito Bowl, director Lee Chang-dong's first film in eight years, Possible Love, and In Waves. The lineup additionally features Lena Khan's YA film Best of the Best, Danny Boyle's Ink, Los Javis' generational saga La Bola Negra, Ava DuVernay's documentary 14th, the Cameron Diaz-led comedy Bad Day, and the animated film Steps, which follows Cinderella's stepsisters. Netflix also noted that a new film from David Fincher is expected, featuring Brad Pitt returning as Cliff Booth in a 1977-era Hollywood setting.

As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, a teaser trailer and first-look images for ANIMALS have already been released, featuring Ben Affleck, Kerry Washington, Steven Yeun, and Gillian Anderson. That film is set to be in select theaters and on Netflix October 9, 2026, and follows a Los Angeles mayoral candidate and his wife who are drawn into a web of deception after their son is kidnapped, as they scramble to raise a ransom payment. Affleck also directs.

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