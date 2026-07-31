KING OF THE HILL Comic-Con Panel Spotlights Animated Revival

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Hulu posted footage from its KING OF THE HILL panel at San Diego Comic-Con, giving fans a look at the animated series' revival season. The panel arrives as the show continues rolling out new episodes on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

KING OF THE HILL returned with Pamela Adlon back in her longtime role voicing Bobby Hill, the earnest and comedically inclined son of Hank and Peggy. Adlon recently spoke with GOOD MORNING AMERICA about what it means to step back into the character after voicing him across the original run of the series.

The Comic-Con panel follows a string of promotional material Hulu has released tied to the revival, including short clips spotlighting individual storylines and a supercut of memorable moments featuring Hank, Peggy, and Bobby. That rollout has centered on giving audiences glimpses of where the new season takes its longtime characters.

The panel joins other San Diego Comic-Con 2026 programming Hulu has shared from its animation slate, including a panel for FUTURAMA. More on the new season of KING OF THE HILL, including recent clips and cast interviews, has been covered as part of Hulu's ongoing promotional push for the revival.

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