Bob Barth's ONE NIGHT STAND Gets Bitten by The Old Globe's DRACULA: A Comedy of Terrors

Don’t miss tonight’s exciting edition of Bob Barth’s One Night Stand as we bring you two incredible guests and an array of fascinating discussions covering music, film, and theatre.

Kicking things off is Ronnie Platt, the current lead vocalist of the legendary prog rock band KANSAS. As the band celebrates their 50th Anniversary with a massive tour, Ronnie sits down with Bob to discuss what it’s like to front such an iconic group and how KANSAS continues to electrify audiences across the world.

In the film world, we have a special feature on THE OUTRUN, a stunning new film starring Saoirse Ronan. Set in the remote Orkney Islands, this moving narrative explores themes of mental health and recovery. We’re thrilled to welcome the film’s director, Nora Fingscheidt, to discuss her directorial approach and the significance of this deeply personal and powerful story.

Tonight’s show also features reviews of three other compelling films:

SATURDAY NIGHT: A behind-the-scenes look at the frantic 90 minutes leading up to the debut of Saturday Night Live, the most legendary sketch comedy show in history.

LEAP OF FAITH: A documentary chronicling 12 Christian leaders in Grand Rapids, Michigan, as they seek common ground amidst divergent beliefs.

FRANKIE FREAKO: A wild, hilarious stoner flick where one late-night call leads to chaos in the form of Frankie and his party-loving pals.

On the theatre front, as Halloween approaches, The Old Globe in San Diego offers the perfect spooky stage production: DRACULA: A Comedy of Terrors. Plus, we end the night on a high note with the hauntingly beautiful melodies of ANOHNI & The Johnsons at the Walt Disney Concert Hall.

Tune in tonight from 7pm - 11pm PT / 10pm - 2am ET for an unforgettable night of interviews, reviews, and music! Listen here.

Comments