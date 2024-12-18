Blessing Offor to Perform New Holiday Track on NBC's Christmas Broadcast

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On December 25th, two-time GRAMMY Award nominee and multi-talented artist Blessing Offor will spread some holiday cheer with a return visit on Today with Hoda & Jenna. Performing his new original Christmas song “Snow Globe,” which was co-written with John Thomas Roach and Steven Colyer, Blessing captures the magic and romance of the holiday season, evoking the feeling of walking through snow dusted cities and markets hand in hand with loved ones. Today with Hoda & Jenna airs on NBC beginning at 10 am EST.

Earlier this month, Blessing made his long-awaited debut on Today With Hoda & Jenna. Performing his latest single, “All Over The World,” Blessing brought his unique blend of pop and soul to the stage, showcasing his upbeat and inspiring personality. Watch the performance of “All Over The World” HERE.

The performances wrap a busy year filled with new music for Blessing. The Nashville-based multi-instrumentalist previously released three new singles, “Autobahn, “Jordans,” and “All Over The World,” collaborated on the track “Somebody’s Child” with global music icon Dolly Parton, and recently wrapped a major North American tour with two-time GRAMMY winner Lauren Daigle after collaborating with her on a new version of her track “These Are The Days.”

Since the debut of his album My Tribe, two-time GRAMMY® nominee and multi-award winner Blessing Offor has established himself as a true artist’s artist with a voice as bright and authentic as his personality. My Tribe debuted in early 2023, and quickly hit Top 20 on THREE Billboard charts. The album’s lead single, “Brighter Days” became a bastion of mainstream radio, hitting Top 25 on the mainstream AC radio charts with over 150 million views on TikTok and his duet, “The Goodness” with TobyMac became his first #1. Building on his success, Blessing has also appeared on Good Morning America, Kelly Clarkson and The Jennifer Hudson Show and was named an Amazon Breakthrough Artist and Pandora Artist to Watch.

