Bianca Del Rio to Host New Season of THE PIT STOP

New episodes of “The Pit Stop” will premiere Saturdays on the RuPaul’s Drag Race YouTube channel.

Dec. 20, 2022  

MTV announced TODAY that "Drag Race" Season 6 winner, Bianca Del Rio, will host the upcoming season of the official recap series for "RuPaul's Drag Race," "The Pit Stop."

Each week, Bianca and her guest will recap and review the most recent episode of "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 15, which premieres on Friday, January 6 at 8:00 PM ET/PT on MTV. New episodes of "The Pit Stop" will premiere Saturdays on the RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE YouTube channel.

Pour some eggnog and huddle by the fire for a classic Christmas tale of how Bianca saves Christmas in a new animated short, now available. "Bianca Saves Christmas" brings audiences to the year 2009 where Palm Springs is a ghost town. Christmas cheer has plummeted to new lows, and Bianca Del Rio is the holiday's last hope.

Bianca's Butler (voiced by Cheyenne Jackson) hopes to convince the Queen of Mean to save Christmas... but will she!? Find out in this original animated short, streaming now on the "RuPaul's Drag Race" social channels. The animation was done by award-winning animation studio, Cartuna.

Watch here:



