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Photos: ANIMALS Teaser Trailer Debuts With Ben Affleck, Kerry Washington

Steven Yeun and Gillian Anderson round out the cast of the newly teased project.

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Photos: ANIMALS Teaser Trailer Debuts With Ben Affleck, Kerry Washington

A teaser trailer and first-look images for ANIMALS have been released, giving an early glimpse of the project ahead of its upcoming debut. The teaser features Ben Affleck, Kerry Washington, Steven Yeun, and Gillian Anderson.

Photos: ANIMALS Teaser Trailer Debuts With Ben Affleck, Kerry Washington Image

Photos: ANIMALS Teaser Trailer Debuts With Ben Affleck, Kerry Washington Image

ANIMALS will be in select theaters and on Netflix October 9, 2026.

When their son is kidnapped, a Los Angeles mayoral candidate and his wife find themselves drawn into a web of deception. As they scramble to raise the ransom payment, they're forced to make choices that could tear their world apart.

Director

Ben Affleck

Writers

Connor O. McIntyre and Billy Ray and Ben Affleck

Producers

Brad Weston, Collin Creighton, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Dani Bernfeld, Luciana Damon

Executive Producers

Michael Beugg; Kevin Halloran and Michael Joe for Artists Equity; Graham Taylor, Chris Rice, Christopher Slager, and Dan Guando for Fifth Season

Cast

Ben Affleck, Kerry Washington, Gillian Anderson, Adriana Paz, Ray Fisher, Christopher Woodley, Matt Gerald, Jacob Estrada, with Luis Gerardo Méndez, and Steven Yeun

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