Celine Dion Returns To Stage In Paris After Six-Year Absence, GMA Goes Behind The Scenes

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Celine Dion took the stage in Paris for the first of an anticipated 26 residency shows, marking her first live performance in six years after a public battle with stiff-person syndrome. GOOD MORNING ABERICA cameras went behind the scenes of the comeback concert, capturing the scale of the moment as more than 35,000 fans traveled from around the world to witness the singer's return.

Dion's Paris dates represent a major milestone in a comeback that has been closely tracked in recent months. Prior reporting detailed her preparations for the residency, including an unplanned moment when she stepped outside her Paris hotel to sing and dance with fans who had gathered there ahead of the shows, a preview of the emotional reception that awaited her at the venue itself.

The residency at Caesars Entertainment Paris Las Vegas is being framed as a significant return to the stage for Dion following her lengthy absence from major touring, with the opening night crowd size underscoring the anticipation surrounding her comeback.

For more on Dion's path back to the stage, including the moment she greeted fans outside her hotel before the shows began, see Celine Dion Prepares Paris Comeback Shows After Health Battle, Greets Fans.

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