Bad Wolf Developing Drama SOHO 1918 From Playwright Polly Stenham & Alex Warren

Deadline reports that Bad Wolf will develop a new nightclub drama set in London after World War One: "Soho 1919." Bad Wolf is best known for producing "His Dark Materials."

Playwright, screenwriter and director Polly Stenham and director Alex Warren created the series, which follows the birth of the nightclub scene in Soho and tells the true story of a conservative, god-fearing 42-year old single mother, Kate Meyrick, who builds a nightclub empire and criminal family enterprise, becoming the most dangerous woman in London as well as a competitor to Brilliant Chang, the baron of Soho's gritty underworld. Fueled by drugs and alcohol, Meyrick's criminal empire allows a new kind of hedonism to flourish after the war, as a generation desperately tries to dance away the trauma and the bloodshed. Under the cover of darkness, her clubs carve a slice through every strata of society, ripping through the rigid patriarchal structure and allowing women to dance, have sex, and do drugs with whomever they please, regardless of background or race.

Stenham's plays include That Face at the Royal Court Theatre, Tusk Tusk, No Quarter and Hotel. Tusk Tusk will soon be developed into a feature film.

Warren directed Ruth Wilson-led "Eleanor." She is currently developing a "Eurydice" into a feature film.

Bad Wolf co-founders Jane Tranter and Julie Gardner told Deadline, "As soon as we heard Polly and Alex's pitch for this series, we knew Bad Wolf had to be involved. It is going to be unlike anything we've seen before, tackling period in a bold and totally new way. A piece like this, matched with Polly and Alex's talent, is undeniable. We can't wait to bring it to the screen."

Stenham and Warren said, "We are delighted to be bringing this story alive with Bad Wolf. Their enthusiasm for the project has blown us away from day one, and the scale of their ambition is truly inspiring. This tale is exciting, urgent, and deeply relevant to our world today, and we are thrilled to have Bad Wolf as our collaborators."

Read the original story on Deadline.





