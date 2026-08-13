Jaafar Jackson Discusses Studying Michael Jackson's Moves Since Age 3

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Jaafar Jackson returned to THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW to discuss his connection to his late uncle Michael Jackson, focusing on the question of whether he is following in the legendary performer's footsteps. Host Jennifer Hudson steered the conversation toward Jackson's early exposure to the choreography and stage presence that defined Michael Jackson's career, giving the studio audience a personal look at how that influence took root.

Jackson has previously spoken on the same program about growing up in the orbit of Michael Jackson, recalling that he began studying his uncle's moves at just three years old. That earlier appearance centered on his firsthand memories of watching and absorbing the choreography that would later shape his own artistic identity, offering insight into a story more often told through public performance and legacy than personal recollection.

The latest segment built on those recollections, examining more directly whether Jackson sees himself continuing that legacy through his own work. Rather than a standard promotional interview, the exchange leaned into Jackson's personal history and the physical, hands-on way he learned choreography as a child.

Hudson's show has recently featured a run of movement and legacy-focused segments, including her own attempts at viral dance trends. For more on Jackson's earlier account of studying his uncle's moves, read BroadwayWorld's previous coverage.

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