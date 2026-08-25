Dolly Parton Duet, Kevin Hart Wine Night Among KELLY CLARKSON SHOW's Best Bits

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Kelly Clarkson looked back at some of the most viral segments from THE Kelly Clarkson SHOW in a new highlight reel, spotlighting an emotional duet of 'I Will Always Love You' with Dolly Parton as one of the standout moments of the show's run. The compilation also revisits a tour of the White House alongside First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, offering viewers a rare behind-the-scenes look at that visit.

The reel captures a lighter side of the program as well, including Clarkson drinking wine with Kevin Hart during one segment and reciting an entire movie plot in under a minute with Keegan Michael Key in another.

One of the more personal moments included in the roundup involves Clarkson's son, Remy, who interrupts a conversation with Chris Martin for a potty break, an unscripted moment that became one of the show's more talked-about family cameos.

The retrospective follows other recent look-backs from the program, including a compilation of moments with Dwayne Johnson, Olivia Rodrigo, and Gwyneth Paltrow, as Clarkson continues to revisit standout guest interactions from across the show's run.

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