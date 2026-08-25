 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Dolly Parton Duet, Kevin Hart Wine Night Among KELLY CLARKSON SHOW's Best Bits

Her son Remy also makes a memorable cameo during a Chris Martin conversation.

By:



Kelly Clarkson looked back at some of the most viral segments from THE Kelly Clarkson SHOW in a new highlight reel, spotlighting an emotional duet of 'I Will Always Love You' with Dolly Parton as one of the standout moments of the show's run. The compilation also revisits a tour of the White House alongside First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, offering viewers a rare behind-the-scenes look at that visit.

The reel captures a lighter side of the program as well, including Clarkson drinking wine with Kevin Hart during one segment and reciting an entire movie plot in under a minute with Keegan Michael Key in another.

One of the more personal moments included in the roundup involves Clarkson's son, Remy, who interrupts a conversation with Chris Martin for a potty break, an unscripted moment that became one of the show's more talked-about family cameos.

The retrospective follows other recent look-backs from the program, including a compilation of moments with Dwayne Johnson, Olivia Rodrigo, and Gwyneth Paltrow, as Clarkson continues to revisit standout guest interactions from across the show's run.

Recent Articles
Dwayne Johnson, Olivia Rodrigo, Gwyneth Paltrow: KELLY CLARKSON SHOW's Wildest Moments
Dwayne Johnson, Olivia Rodrigo, Gwyneth Paltrow: KELLY CLARKSON SHOW's Wildest Moments
8/24/2026
Kelly Clarkson's Band My Band Y'all Share Favorite Moments From 7 Seasons
Kelly Clarkson's Band My Band Y'all Share Favorite Moments From 7 Seasons
8/22/2026
Kelly Clarkson Revisits 7 Seasons of Guests and Milestones Ahead of Series Finale
Kelly Clarkson Revisits 7 Seasons of Guests and Milestones Ahead of Series Finale
8/11/2026
Don't Miss a TV News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $70
Hot Show
Tickets From $106
Hot Show
Tickets From $139
More Hot Shows Discounts