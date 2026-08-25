Jennifer Garner and Ina Garten Reveal Who's Most Likely to Bring Store-Bought Food

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Jennifer Garner and Ina Garten sat down together for a lighthearted round of "Who's Most Likely to: Food Edition," a game that had the two friends weighing in on each other's habits in the kitchen and beyond. The clip, shared by TODAY, centers on a simple but telling question: which of them is more likely to bring something store-bought to a party rather than make it from scratch.

The segment leans into the easy rapport between the two, with Garner and Garten batting around questions and answers in a casual, back-and-forth format. Their familiarity with each other comes through as they needle one another over cooking shortcuts and party etiquette.

The appearance was recorded for TODAY, which frames the segment as part of its coverage of food, lifestyle, and celebrity conversation. The game format allows both women to speak candidly about their approach to entertaining.

Beyond the store-bought food question, the exchange touches on other party-related scenarios, with each guest weighing in on who is more likely to fit a given description.

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...