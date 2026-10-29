Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
BOSCH: START OF WATCH to Debut on MGM+ with Cameron Monaghan
The prequel series follows a 26-year-old Harry Bosch during his earliest days as a rookie cop in 1992 Los Angeles.
MGM+ revealed first look images from Bosch: Start of Watch, a prequel series that explores the origin story of Michael Connelly's legendary detective Harry Bosch. The series stars Cameron Monaghan (Shameless, Gotham) as rookie cop Harry Bosch and Omari Hardwick (Star Trek: Section 31, Army of the Dead) as veteran officer Eli Bridges. Bosch: Start of Watch debuts Sunday, January 10, 2027 with a two-episode premiere, followed by a weekly release through the finale on Sunday, February 21, 2027 on MGM+ in the United States, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Netherlands, Spain and Latin America.
Based on Michael Connelly's best-selling book series that also spawned Prime Video's hit franchise, Bosch: Start of Watch takes viewers back to 1992 Los Angeles, following 26-year-old Harry Bosch during his earliest days as a rookie cop. The series will explore a city on the edge, teeming with racial tension, gang violence, and a fractured LAPD. Amid routine calls and growing unrest, Bosch finds himself drawn into a high-profile heist and a web of criminal corruption that will test his loyalty to the badge and shape his future as the detective who lives by the code, 'Everybody counts or nobody counts.'
Series regulars also include Ariana Guerra as Rosa and JD Pardo as Cory. Kathleen Wilhoite, William Fichtner, Rafi Gavron, Raphael Sbarge, Azita Ghanizada, Kenneth Miller, Seamus Dever, Ryan McPartlin, Marco Rodriguez and Shelli Boone also appear in the eight-episode series.
Bosch: Start of Watch is produced by Fabel Entertainment. The series is co-created and executive produced by Tom Bernardo and Brian Anthony, with Bernardo serving as showrunner. Michael Connelly, Henrik Bastin, Jamie Boscardin Martin, Stephen Kay and Jasmine Russ also serve as executive producers. Mark Douglas is a co-executive producer and Theresa Snider serves as co-executive producer for Hieronymus Pictures.
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