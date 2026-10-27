BLUE LIGHTS Season 4 to Premiere on BritBox

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BritBox has debuted the official trailer for season four of the BAFTA award-winning police drama BLUE LIGHTS, which premieres on BritBox on November 12, with weekly episodes following until the finale on December 17.

Three years into their jobs as response officers, Constables Grace Ellis, Tommy Foster, and Annie Conlon are operating at their limit, facing a new threat on the streets that the police can barely control. Meanwhile, the murder trial of Gerry Cliff exposes a dangerous and long-buried secret that leads to chaos both inside the police and across the criminal underworld. As they grapple with big decisions about their future, Grace, Tommy and Annie must find the courage to face the greatest threat they have ever encountered: the truth.

Cast

The fourth season of the multi-award winning series stars Siân Brooke (Sherlock, Trying) as Grace, Martin McCann (Trespasses, Hostage) as Stevie, Katherine Devlin (The Day of the Jackal, Vikings) as Annie, Nathan Braniff (Blue Lights S1-4) as Tommy, Joanne Crawford (Outlander: Blood of My Blood) as Helen McNally, Andi Osho (The Sandman, I May Destroy You) as Sandra, Frank Blake (Say Nothing, Normal People) as Shane, Abigail McGibbon (Ballywalter) as Tina, Dearbháile McKinney (Blue Lights S1-4) as Aisling and Andrea Irvine (Call The Midwife) as Nicola. The cast also sees the return of Cathy Tyson (Dune: Prophecy, Black Ops) who plays private members club owner Dana Morgan and Michael Smiley (Bad Sisters, Censor) as C3 intelligence officer Paul 'Colly' Collins.

Richard Dormer (The Day of the Jackal, Game of Thrones, Fortitude), who played Gerry Cliff in season one, returns alongside Hannah McClean (Malpractice) as solicitor Jen Robinson and Jonathan Harden (The Rainmaker, Time) as disgraced former Inspector, Jonty, in an episode that will answer important questions from the past.

Creative Team

Blue Lights season four is written and executive produced by Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson, co-created and produced by Stephen Wright, Two Cities Television, and co-created and co-produced by Louise Gallagher, Gallagher Films, with support from Northern Ireland Screen.

The producer for season four is Brendan Mullin (In Flight, Wreck S2). Episodes 1-3 are directed by Angela Griffin (Blue Lights S3, Waterloo Road) and episodes 4-6 are directed by Sam O'Mahoney (The Wise Guy). The series was commissioned by Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama. The executive producers are Stephen Wright, Louise Gallagher, Declan Lawn, Adam Patterson and the executive producer for the BBC is Nick Lambon.

BBC Studios is handling global sales for season four, in addition to all previous seasons. Blue Lights has been sold in over 160 territories. Two Cities Television is part of the STV Studios family of production labels.

The first three seasons of Blue Lights are available to stream on BritBox.

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