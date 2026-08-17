BLACK BOX to Screen at Film Noir Cinema on 9/11 Anniversary

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Director Joshua Crone and the Yellow Bicycle Company have announced an exclusive, one-off screening of the psychological drama BLACK BOX. The event will take place on the 25th anniversary of 9/11 at Film Noir Cinema in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, ahead of the film's official release on Amazon Prime Video the same day.

Set against the lingering shadow of September 2002, BLACK BOX is described as a haunting exploration of grief, evasion, and the fragments left behind by tragedy. The narrative weaves together three personal struggles: a dancer who visits her late husband's station house, only to spark a complicated affair; a shell-shocked 9/11 firefighter hiding from both his wife and his own fractured identity; and his isolated son, who finds himself caught between an aggressive army recruiter and an uncle fiercely obsessed with uncovering the disaster's missing flight recorders.

Written and directed by Joshua Crone (Yellow Bicycle Company), BLACK BOX stars Alec Stephens III, Veronika Vozniak, Stephanie Roseman, Richard Roddy, Thoeger Hansen, and Tim Palmer.

'The 25th-anniversary screening serves as both a commemorative presentation for New York audiences and a launchpad for the film's digital distribution,' says Crone, 'we are looking forward to an engaging talkback afterward with individuals willing to share their own 911 experiences.'

Industry professionals, media reviewers, and independent cinema enthusiasts are invited to participate in the theatrical engagement as the film makes its nationwide debut on Amazon.

Event Details

What: Exclusive Screening of BLACK BOX

When: September 11

Where: Film Noir Cinema, 122 Meserole Ave., Greenpoint, NY 11222

Digital Release: Available to stream on Amazon Prime Video starting September 11

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...