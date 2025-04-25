BLACK BAG and LOVE HURTS to Stream on Peacock in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Peacock has announced that Focus Features’ spy thriller Black Bag, along with the action-comedy Love Hurts, will debut on the streamer next month. Black Bag will be available to stream beginning May 2, with Love Hurts arriving on May 9.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Steven Soderbergh, Black Bag stars Cate Blanchett, Michael Fassbender, Pierce Brosnan, Regé-Jean Page, Marisa Abela, and more. From the producers of Nobody and Bullet Train, Love Hurts is the directorial debut of award-winning stunt designer Jonathan Eusebio and features Ke Huy Quan, Tony Award-nominee Ariana DeBose, Daniel Wu, Mustafa Shakir, Lio Tipton and more.

Black Bag is a gripping spy drama about legendary INTELLIGENCE agents George Woodhouse (Michael Fassbender) and his beloved wife, Kathryn (Cate Blanchett). When she is suspected of betraying the nation, George faces the ultimate test – loyalty to his marriage or his country.

Marvin (Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan) left behind a violent life to hide in suburban Milwaukee as a mild-mannered realtor. He also left behind Rose (Oscar winner Ariana DeBose), his former partner in crime. Now she’s back and wants Marvin to help take revenge against his crime lord brother, Knuckles (Daniel Wu). Like it or not, Marvin finds himself back in a WILD world of wisecracking hitmen with his open houses erupting into warzones. He’ll need his lethal fighting skills, wit, and heroism to survive and save the day in this action/comedy epic from 87North, the producers of Nobody and Bullet Train.

Comments