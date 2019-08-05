BET, Tyler Perry Studios Announce Additional Casting for THE OVAL

BET Networks and Tyler Perry Studios announced today the second wave of talent joining the production of the new original drama "The Oval." The 25-episodes original series "The Oval" will premiere this fall on BET. Javon Johnson, Ptosha Storey, Vaughn Hebron, Teesha Renee, Lodric Collins, Ciera Payton, Taja V. Simpson, Walter Fauntleroy, Brad Benedict, Travis Cure and Matthew Law join previously announced cast Ed Quinn, Kron Moore, Paige Hurd and Daniel Croix Henderson. "THE OVAL" tells the story of a family placed in the White House by people of power while also highlighting the personal side and everyday lives of the staff who run the inner workings of the nation's most iconic residence. Principal photography is underway at Tyler Perry Studios.

Second wave announcement of series regulars include:

Javon Johnson will play RICHARD HALLSEN

Richard is the esteemed White House butler who has served several administrations at the White House.

Ptosha Storey will play NANCY HALLSEN

Nancy is the loving wife to Richard Hallsen, the esteemed White House butler.

Vaughn Hebron will play BARRY HALLSEN

Barry is THE SON to the esteemed White House butler. He is a young dad to his 4-year old daughter Callie.

Teesha Renee will play SHARON

Sharon is the girlfriend to Barry Hallsen. She works at a local pharmacy.

LODRIC COLLINS will play DONALD WINTHROP

Donald is the Chief of Staff at The White House for Hunter Franklin, the newly elected President of the United States. He is smart, demanding and manipulative.

Ciera Payton will play Lilly WINTHROP

Lilly is a fashion designer who is married to Donald Winthrop, the Chief of Staff for the President.

Taja V. Simpson will play PRISCILLA OWENS

Priscilla is the residence staff supervisor at the White House. She is married to Sam, the President's secret service agent.

WALTER FAUNTLEROY will play SAM OWENS

Sam is a loyal secret service agent to the President.

Brad Benedict will play Kyle Flint

Kyle is a secret service agent at the White House. He is an ex-Marine who is direct and unwavering. He takes direction, but seems to be always operating with a different outcome in mind.

Travis Cure will play Bobby

Bobby is handsome and rugged. After meeting Lilly Winthrop on a plane, neither of their lives will ever be the same again.

Matthew Law will pay Kareem Richardson

Kareem owns a local pharmacy in Washington, D.C., along with his father. He is a hard- working young man. He may be in a relationship but his heart longs for Sharon, who also works at the pharmacy and is in a committed relationship with Barry.

Viewers can also join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #TheOvalOnBET and following @BET on all social platforms.

"The Oval" is written, directed and executive produced by Tyler Perry. Michelle Sneed will also serve as Executive Producer of the series for Tyler Perry Studios.





