BET Renews Lena Waithe's Breakout Hit TWENTIES

Today, BET announced the second season pickup of Lena Waithe's breakout hit "Twenties", as well as an FYC partnership with Showtime, which will air season one starting July 6th. After premiering to critical acclaim and ranking as the #1 new comedy series on cable for African-Americans 18-49*, "Twenties" is receiving buzz for Lena Waithe's creative direction and Jonica T. Gibbs' star-making performance.

The scripted series created and written by Waithe, stars Gibbs as Hattie, a queer black girl who is chasing her dreams of being a screenwriter in Los Angeles alongside her two best friends, Marie and Nia, played by Christina Elmore ("Insecure") and Gabrielle Graham("Possessor") respectively. While they live separate lives, the girls lean on each other for guidance as they navigate their twenties and test the limits of diversity, love and inclusion.

Season one guest stars included Jenifer Lewis (Black-ish), Sean "Big Sean" Anderson (debut role), Rick Fox, Vanessa Williams, Seth Green, Iman Shumpert, Kym Whitley, Chuey Martinez, Marsha Thomason, and Nazanin Mandi.

"The first season of TWENTIES, led by the incredible Jonica T. Gibbs, Christina Elmore and Gabrielle Graham, was a joy to watch in every sense. BET has always been about empowering and elevating black stories and we're so excited to see where Lena Waithe and Susan Fales-Hill's remarkable vision takes us in the second season." - Scott Mills, President of BET

"It took a long time to get this show on the air, but it was absolutely worth the wait. I needed THIS phenomenal cast and crew to make it happen. I'm looking forward to continuing this journey with this amazing group of people and our incredible viewers." - Lena Waithe, Creator, Writer and Executive Producer of "Twenties"

"Twenties" is Executive Produced by Lena Waithe, Susan Fales-Hill who serves as showrunner, Rishi Rajani, Andrew Coles, and Justin Tipping, who directed the pilot episode.

For behind the scenes look at the making of the series, plus exclusive clips and photos from "Twenties", please visit BET.com/Twenties and join the conversation on social media using the hashtag #TwentiesOnBET.

*Source: Nielsen Live + SD | Ranked on Imps (000) | Premieres airing M-Sun 7p-12a, 9/30/19-4/26/20

Related Articles View More TV Stories