BEL-AIR Renewed for Fourth and Final Season at Peacock

Peacock’s fan-favorite drama series BEL-AIR has been renewed for a fourth and final season. Set in modern-day Los Angeles, BEL-AIR reimagines the iconic culture-defining ‘90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air through a new, dramatic take on Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known.

BEL-AIR is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and Westbrook Studios. Carla Banks Waddles serves as showrunner, writer and executive producer.

The series has featured an array of notable guest stars across seasons, including original cast members from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Tatyana Ali, Joseph Marcell, Vernee Watson-Johnson and Daphne Maxwell Reid, along with notable guest stars Bianca Belair, Bill Bellamy, Justin Cornwell, Andra Day, Melissa De Sousa, Nicholas Duvernay, Dulé Hill, Anna Maria Horsford, April Parker Jones, Melanie Liburd, Jazlyn Martin, Vic Mensa, DK Metcalf, Saweetie, Alycia Pascual-Peña, David Ramsey, Karrueche Tran, Joivan Wade and Marlon Wayans.

Morgan Cooper (executive producer) wrote and directed the four-minute spec trailer, debuting the video on social media in March 2019 and quickly went viral. The trailer currently has over 7.7 million views on YouTube.

In season three, school’s out for the summer, and Will is doing Bel-Air his way. Being a part of the Banks family has given him a new perspective – it isn’t just about wealth, it means that Will now has options to lean into other things that excite him and has the privilege to dream bigger. As Will makes an exciting pivot, he finds a partner in Carlton, who desperately wants to leave his life of addiction behind and rebuild his damaged reputation. And while the dynamic duo has a lot of exciting wins, working together also reveals fundamental differences in their backgrounds and worldviews. Can a partnership of such extremes work? Pressure at work and home will also pose challenges for Viv and Phil. How does a couple hold strong when their lives are at sea? Hilary’s romantic journey with LaMarcus will face some shocking hurdles, and Ashley’s views on romance will start to blossom as she comes of age the summer before she starts high school, and Geoffrey’s London past will come a little too close to home.

