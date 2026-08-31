Ina Garten Surprises Husband Jeffrey With News of Her New Podcast

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Ina Garten caught her husband Jeffrey off guard with news of her latest project in a trailer shared by TODAY. The clip shows Garten breaking the news that she has launched a new video podcast, all of it apparently a surprise to Jeffrey, who appears unaware of the venture until the cameras start rolling.

The new show, titled Happy Hour with Ina Garten, finds Garten chatting up guests at her New York apartment while mixing up some cocktails.

Happy Hour with Ina Garten debuts September 16, according to the video description.

Garten has recently appeared in other TODAY segments, including a lighthearted exchange with Jennifer Garner about kitchen habits and party etiquette.

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