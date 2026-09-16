BBC Proms Achieves Record Digital Reach With 8.3M Streams

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The BBC Proms season concluded on Saturday with the celebratory Last Night of the Proms, ending an eight-week run of 86 concerts at the Royal Albert Hall and venues across the UK.

The BBC Proms 2026 has achieved record-breaking audience figures, with 8.3 million streams across BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds, marking the highest digital reach in the festival's history.

Proms content generated 65.8 million views across BBC social media platforms between 13 April and 13 September 2026, including 32.5 million views on Instagram and 32.3 million views on Facebook.

10.2 million users watched Proms broadcasts on television. The Last Night of the Proms achieved 505,000 live plays, up 12% on 2025's figure of 450,000, and was the season's strongest live performer on BBC iPlayer.

Around 300,000 tickets were sold for Proms performances at the Royal Albert Hall and venues across the UK. Demand for tickets remained strong: almost two thirds (64%) of Proms at the Royal Albert Hall sold out and over 72,000 £8 Promming tickets were sold during the season, up 5% on 2025.

The 2026 season also continued the Proms' mission to attract new audiences. Almost half (48%) of audiences at the Royal Albert Hall were new bookers, more than a third (37%) were under 40, and one fifth (20%) were under 20 years old.

The Proms' presence across the UK also continued to make an impact. BBC Proms in the North-East of England helped drive a 24% increase in BBC Radio 3 listening on BBC Sounds in Sunderland, to coincide with events in Gateshead, building on growth seen in 2025. The Proms in Bristol and Mold, North Wales also saw listening uplifts in local areas.

Sam Jackson, Controller, BBC Radio 3 and BBC Proms, says: 'The BBC Proms exists to bring the joy of live music to as many people as possible, and it's hugely encouraging to see audiences continuing to grow across multiple platforms. From packed concert halls to record-breaking digital figures, these results demonstrate the appeal of the Proms and we're pleased to see so many first-time attenders and younger audience members joining us this year. Audiences have embraced a season that celebrated world-class music-making in all its forms, and we are looking forward to revealing what we have in store for the BBC Proms' 100th anniversary celebrations next year.'

Suzy Klein, Head of Arts and Classical Music TV, says: 'I'm hugely proud of our world-class TV teams at the BBC and Livewire who make this possible, delivering exceptional classical music to the homes of lifelong Proms fans and those who might be discovering the BBC Proms for the first time. These figures just go to show the strength of our digital offering - whether audiences want to stream our live broadcasts, watch specially curated Proms programmes on-demand, browse our selection of Must Watch Tracks or scroll our social clips. Alongside new performances, this year we also delved into the BBC's unrivalled archive to revisit some of the greatest moments from Proms past, celebrating the rich legacy and depth of the Proms in a way only the BBC can - a legacy we look forward to continuing in 2027 as the Proms celebrates its 100th year.'

About the BBC Proms

The BBC Proms is the world's biggest classical music festival, presenting eight weeks of world-class music from a vast array of leading orchestras, conductors and soloists from the UK and around the world. 131 years after it was founded, and 99 years after the BBC began organising and broadcasting it, the driving factor in building a festival of this scale is to offer exceptional music-making at the lowest possible prices. Tickets start at £8, continuing founder-conductor Henry Wood's original ambition of bringing the best classical music to the widest possible audience. Every Prom is broadcast on Radio 3 and BBC Sounds and 27 Proms programmes were on TV and BBC iPlayer, ensuring all licence fee payers can access the Proms.

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