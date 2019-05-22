BBC One Drama DEATH IN PARADISE Begins Filming for Ninth Season

Filming of Death In Paradise series nine is underway in Guadeloupe with Ardal O'Hanlon reprising his role as lead detective DI Jack Mooney.

Tobi Bakare (Officer JP Hooper), Shyko Amos (Officer Ruby Patterson), Don Warrington (Commissioner Selwyn Patterson) and Elizabeth Bourgine (Catherine Bordey) also return alongside new series regular Aude Legastelois (DS Madeleine Dumas).

Produced by Red Planet Pictures and filmed on the beautiful French-Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, the award-winning drama will continue to keep audiences guessing with mind-boggling puzzles, cunningly clever plot twists and a star-studded array of guest cast.

Series nine will see the Honoré Police team get to know their new DS, Madeleine, while a surprise kiss catches Jack off guard...

Since launching in 2011, Death In Paradise remains one of television's highest-rating dramas with series eight pulling in an average of over seven million consolidated viewers.

Executive Producer, Tim Key, says: "We're thrilled to be back in Guadeloupe with our fantastic cast and crew getting to work on more ingenious murder mysteries in the Caribbean sun. We can't wait for the audience to see what we've got in store for series nine - there are some big surprises coming."

The ninth series is commissioned for BBC One by Charlotte Moore, Director of Content, and Piers Wenger, Controller of Drama Commissioning and produced by Ella Kelly. Tim Key will continue to executive produce for Red Planet Pictures and Tommy Bulfin for the BBC. Death In Paradise is a Red Planet Pictures production, produced with the support of the region of Guadeloupe.





