BBC One Announces New Daytime Series THE BIDDING ROOM

From the makers of The Repair Shop, comes a new BBC One daytime series, The Bidding Room.

Set in an emporium deep in the Yorkshire countryside, a group of expert dealers will attempt to outbid each other to buy extraordinary items brought in by the public.

Nigel Havers welcomes people with an item they'd like to sell, introducing them to a valuation expert who gives them the specialist information they need to drive a hard bargain. Tooled up with this information, Nigel guides the sellers through to the bidding room, where the five eager dealers square up to spend their money.

The competition will be fierce and the sellers will need to haggle get the best possible price for their item before finally shaking hands and doing a deal.

The 30x45' series from Ricochet was commissioned for BBC One by Carla-Maria Lawson, Acting Head of BBC Daytime and Lindsay Bradbury, Commissioning Editor, BBC Daytime.

Carla-Maria Lawson says: "The Bidding Room introduces BBC One Daytime viewers to a line-up of exciting new expert talent. Each of the bidders are at the top of their individual fields. They'll be daunting opponents not just for the sellers but for their own peers".

Nigel Havers says: "Everyone has something at home they'd love to sell if they knew where to go. Now, the secret's out - The Bidding Room is the place to come and I'll be there to help them get the best price."

The Bidding Room is an adaptation of the format Bares für Rares (Cash for Trash) - originally created by ZDF Germany and produced by WBITVP Germany. The German version has been on air since 2015. It is the number one daytime factual entertainment show in Germany and has been extended into a number of hugely successful primetime specials.

In France, WBITVP produces the show as a daily strip for France 2, called Affaire Conclue. Since launching in 2017, over 1,000 episodes of the show have aired, including spin offs and primetime specials. A third adaptation of the format recently launched in The Netherlands on SBS.

The Bidding Room is produced by Ricochet, a Warner Bros. International Television Production UK Company. The Executive Producer for Ricochet is Emma Walsh, the Series Producer is Claire Egerton-Jones.





