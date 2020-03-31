BBC AMERICA Expands Nature Micro-Net 'Wonderstruck' to Two Days

During this unprecedented time of social distancing and limited access to the world around us, BBC America today announced plans to expand Wonderstruck, its dedicated 24-hour micro-net destination for wildlife and wonder, to two full days of the week for as long as it's needed and the launch of a new free short-form digital companion site, WonderstruckTV.com.

Beginning this Thursday, April 2nd, Wonderstruck will be available on Thursdays in addition to its regular timeslot of Saturdays , inviting viewers to collectively experience the wonder of our shared world with iconic nature programming such as Planet Earth and Seven Worlds, One Planet. Immersive, entertaining and educational, Wonderstruck runs for 24 hours - from 6 a.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning - on each of the respective days. Wonderstruck Thursdays will kick off with a celebration of the U.S., called "America the Beautiful," with the shows Wild West, Wild Alaska, Seasonal Wonderlands featuring New England, Seven Worlds, One Planet featuring NORTH AMERICA and Yellowstone.

To answer viewers' online needs, the network has launched WonderstruckTV.com - a free digital companion site (no authentication required) featuring a robust library of short-form nature content, optimized for mobile or desktop.

Users can search by mood, animal, or geographic location to get an immediate burst of wonder at a moment's notice

Short-form clips are designed to inspire awe, reduce anxiety, and provide a feeling of interconnectedness with all living things; for more on the specific benefits of nature programming visit The Wonder Effect

Current pre-populated list of rotating search terms include: Togetherness, ASMR, Curious, Educational, Need A Laugh, Feeling Anxious, Cure Boredom, Cute Overload and others

Site includes links to full episodes of nature series on BBCAmerica.com. (Note: while full episodes typically require authentication through a TV provider, BBC America will be offering select titles with no log-in required for the month of April.)

"We have seen firsthand the incredible benefits of nature programing in reducing stress, promoting awe and inspiration, and facilitating feelings of interconnectedness, especially during times of anxiety and uncertainty. We can't imagine a moment where these benefits are more needed than now," said to Courtney Thomasma, executive director of BBC AMERICA. "We at BBC America are doing what we can to expand access to this incredible and transportive programming, allowing viewers to explore the world and experience the benefits of nature, even from the safety of their own homes."

In the 4.5 months since Wonderstruck launched on BBC AMERICA, the network has experienced significant audience growth on Saturdays in both Total Day (+35%) and Prime (+74%), where it is averaging over 300,000 viewers each week. All key demos are seeing primetime ratings growth in the high double digits, with Adults 25-54 increasing by +64% and Adults 18-49 up +58% versus the prior three-month period. The network has also seen broader reach and deeper engagement, with double-digit increases in unique viewers and time spent watching BBC America on Saturday.

Later in April, Wonderstruck will be the home of expanded coverage to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day with a four-day marathon from April 20th through April 23rd featuring the biggest nature documentaries ever made, including the original Planet Earth, Planet Earth II, and Blue Planet II. The celebration will also include the following premieres: a special presentation of the Best of Seven Worlds, One Planet on Tuesday, April 21st - the most spectacular moments from the latest natural history landmark series by BBC Studios Natural History Unit and narrated by Sir David Attenborough, as well as a special Earth Day presentation of She Walks with Apes on Wednesday, April 22nd - a documentary feature narrated by the star of BBC AMERICA's Killing Eve, Sandra Oh, telling the epic story of three women - Jane Goodall, Dian Fossey and Biruté Galdikas - who embarked on lifelong journeys to live with humanity's closest living relatives, the Great Apes, helping to launch the global environmental movement and transforming the possibilities for women in Science in the process.





Related Articles View More TV Stories