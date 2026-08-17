BAD KARAOKE to World Premiere at FrightFest This August

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BAD KARAOKE, the feature film debut from Chris Lightbody and Robert J. Steinmiller Jr., is set to have its world premiere at Tubi FrightFest on Sunday, 30 August, at the ODEON Luxe West End in London. The horror comedy stars Lexi Underwood, Case Walker, and singer Kat Cunning in a story that pits an aspiring band against a karaoke machine with deadly stakes.

The directors shared their excitement about their FrightFest premiere: 'We were inspired to make this film after years of painful karaoke performances nearly put us in an early grave. We found that many people have had near-death karaoke experiences and we wanted to play with that idea, as well as say something profound about the state of new music. But instead, we made Bad Karaoke.'

Bad Karaoke at Tubi FrightFest

Sunday, 30th August 2026

Screening at 8:55p BST

ODEON Luxe West End Discovery Screen 2

When wedding band keyboardist Emily discovers an old karaoke machine in the back of a dive bar, she thinks it will lead to a fun-filled night of singing and bonding with her bandmates. Unfortunately, this karaoke machine seems to have a thirst for blood. When the singing begins, so does the bloodshed. When an excellent performance allows someone to be spared by the machine, the crew think they've figured out how to finally beat it. Proven almost immediately wrong, it takes more horrifying deaths and a visit from a mysterious stranger to realize they may have a chance at survival after all.

Bad Karaoke: 84 minutes / USA / Color

Rated R for bloody violent content, gore, language, drug use and some sexual content/nudity.

The film follows wedding band keyboardist Emily, who discovers an old karaoke machine in a dive bar only to find that it demands blood alongside a good performance. Lightbody and Steinmiller said the project grew out of their own experiences with painful karaoke nights, adding that they set out to comment on the state of new music but instead made BAD KARAOKE.

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