BAD ATTITUDE: THE ART OF SPAIN RODRIGUEZ Will Premiere at 2021 Slamdance Film Festival

Moving, thought-provoking, both personal and political, Bad Attitude: The Art of Spain Rodriguez explores the controversial art and life of the legendary underground cartoonist through the lens of his wife, Emmy-nominated filmmaker Susan Stern.

From the propaganda comics of WWII, to the underground comics breakthrough in 1960s New York and San Francisco, to the graphic novels of today, Bad Attitude is an enthralling history of comics and a rousing call to art and activism. Featuring a roster of friends and family, Bad Attitude dives deep into Spain's life with insight from comics luminaries R. Crumb, Art Spiegelman, Trina Robbins, Aline Kominsky-Crumb, and Ed Piskor, and features animation by Spain's daughter, the New York-based artist, Nora Rodriguez.

"Bad Attitude is a love letter to my partner in art and life, Spain Rodriguez, but it is also a love letter to all activists, especially artist-activists," says director Susan Stern. "I hope Bad Attitude creates a space for conversation about the art and social justice we are trying to make, the ways we fail, and how we can be forgiven."

BAD ATTITUDE: The Art of Spain Rodriguez will have its world premiere in the Breakouts section at the 2021 Slamdance Film Festival.

Watch the trailer here: