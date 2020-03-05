Ava DuVernay Will Produce WINGS OF FIRE TV Series

Variety reports that Ava DuVernay will produce an animated series based on "Wings of Fire," an adventure book series.

"Wings of Fire" is an epic adventure series set in a world entirely ruled by dragons. Across two continents and 10 tribes, the series explores wars, friendships, and quests that span generations of dragon characters.

There are currently 15 novels, three graphic novels, and four short stories in the "Wings of Fire" collection.

DuVernay is under an overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group. She was praised most recently for her Netflix series "When They See Us," which explored the true story of the Central Park Five.

