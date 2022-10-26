Austin Pendleton Stars in Short Film BALL AND VASE

Legendary performer Austin Pendleton stars in BALL AND VASE (www.ballandvasemovie.com), the critically acclaimed short film produced by 08008 Productions, that tackles aging, loss and abandonment through the story of "Ed," an elderly magician who has been largely forgotten, who attempts to reconnect with the world through one last magic performance. The Oscar contender is eligible in the "Best Live Action Short" category and was awarded "Best of Fest" Grand Jury Award at the LA Shorts International Film Festival which included Austin winning "Best Actor" as well as receiving the "Director's Choice Award" at the Rhode Island International Film Festival.

A prolific actor, playwright and director with over 400 TV and film credits, Pendleton is "absolutely wonderful" (Peter Rinaldi, Filmmaker Magazine) as the leading man in this film about human connection. It was recently announced he will direct award winning musician and actor Common in his Broadway debut in the Pulitzer Prize-Winning Play "Between Riverside and Crazy."

The short was written and directed by David Baram ("One All the Way," "MINDFREAK") and executive produced by BAFTA, Golden Globe and DGA nominated Julie Anne Robinson ("Bridgerton," "Partner Track"). "I'm so proud to be part of this film, I was first very impressed by David's superb, emotional script, then by Austin's extraordinary performance," said Robinson.

Baram was inspired by films like Michael Haneke's "Amour" and Bertrand Tavernier's "A Sunday in the Country"-seeing Ed's world as it really is, without an overabundance of sentimentality or whimsy. "Ed's performance of magic is not about fanciful illusion or romanticizing end of life," stated director Baram. "It simply illustrates what is still possible for all of us, regardless of age. I hope that this film will remind us to re-engage with the Ed in all of our lives."

08008 Productions has announced a number special screening and Q&A events for in Los Angeles and New York. Those interested in attending should contact Fred@cultivateipg.com or adam@the2050group.com

BALL AND VASE SYNOPSIS

Ed (Austin Pendleton), an elderly magician, attempts to reconnect with the world through one last magic performance.

08008 PRODUCTIONS

08008 Productions develops and produces feature scripted and documentary projects for multiple platforms. The company was founded by veteran entertainment executive David Baram who is a proud native of northern New Jersey. 08008 Productions focus on character driven stories, often those who are underrepresented or left behind. It strives to bring a fresh perspective to each project by understanding the heartbreak, beauty, and hilarity that surrounds each of us.